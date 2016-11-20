RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 20 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, in ongoing efforts to cut costs, in a securities
filing said it would close 402 branches, downsize another 379
and give early retirements to employees who accept terms
proposed during an offer period ending Dec. 9.
The Brasilia-based lender, Brazil's biggest bank by assets
, said in the filing that the shuttering and scaling
back of selected branches, to be carried out over the course of
2017, would lead to annual savings, not counting personnel
costs, of 750 million reais ($221.89 million).
Of that total, the bank said, 300 million reais in savings
are expected from transportation, security, rental and
maintenance costs. The bank, which operates more than 5000
branches across Latin America's biggest country, said the
scaling back would not hinder its ability to serve clients "in
the municipalities where it operates."
Projected savings generated by the early retirements will be
disclosed once the offer period has ended, the bank said. As
many as 18,000 existing employees qualify, it added.
The branch and retirement plans do not alter earnings
guidance for 2016, the bank said.
Banco do Brasil, which recently cut an important profit
target for the year, missed third-quarter forecasts after an
unexpected build-up in loss provisions associated with a client
in the oil and gas industry.
$1 = 3.38 Brazilian reais.
(Reporting by Raquel Stenzel; Editing by Sandra Maler)