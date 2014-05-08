BRIEF-Emerson Electric says February trailing three-month automation solutions orders were flat
* Feb trailing three-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders were up 1 percent, excluding favorable currency translation
SAO PAULO May 8 State-run lender Banco do Brasil SA is considering altering its dividend policy next year, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro said on Thursday.
"It is reasonable for that to be discussed for the 2015 budget," Monteiro said on a conference call with analysts to discuss first-quarter earnings. He added that the current 40 percent payout rate would be maintained for 2014.
The bank missed first-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday after fee income fell short of expectations despite stringent expense controls and stable loan-loss provisions. (Reporting by Aluisio Pereira; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Teleflex Inc says has announced 510(k) clearance by Food and Drug Administration and U.S. commercial launch of spectre guidewire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 14 Indian stocks hit record highs and the rupee firmed on Tuesday as landslide regional election wins bolstered the government's reform agenda, while emerging stocks rose to near two-week highs.