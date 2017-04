SAO PAULO Feb 23 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA's board decided on Tuesday to set a dividend payout for this year at the equivalent of 25 percent of profit.

In a securities filing, Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil said the payout ratio for this year includes normal dividends as well as interest on capital payments to shareholders. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)