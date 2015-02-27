BRIEF-Mattel says CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 mln vs $9.7 mln in 2015
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's state-controlled commercial bank Banco do Brasil SA said on Friday it cut its outlook for fee income as a result of a partnership with Cielo SA, Brazil's largest credit and debt card operator.
Banco do Brasil expects fee income to grow 3 percent to 6 percent instead of the 7 percent to 10 percent it suggested in guidance for investors published on Feb. 11, the bank said in a securities filing.
The other forecasts published on Feb. 11 remain the same, the bank said. (Reporting by Jeb Blount)
* CEO Christopher A. Sinclair's 2016 total compensation was $9.2 million versus $9.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing
SAO PAULO, April 5 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is facing strong pushback from investors to price an offering of 80 million units of Banco Santander Brasil SA at around 25 reais ($8.08) each, well below the price tag initially suggested, two people familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
* Alphabet Inc's Youtube says launching YouTube TV in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago, and Philadelphia - blog Source text : http://bit.ly/2p1DdEM Further company coverage: