BRIEF-Eco-Stim Energy Solutions terminates note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
SAO PAULO, June 8 Loan disbursements at Banco do Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Thursday.
Caffarelli, who spoke at the sidelines of a banking industry event in São Paulo, said Banco do Brasil will keep implementing his strategy of ramping up disbursements of consumer and corporate loans through the second half of this year, as demand for credit shows recovery signs. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.