BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Dec 27 The Brazilian government has not pressured state-run banks to free up credit and reduce their spread, but interest rates are likely to fall as the central bank's benchmark Selic rate continues to drop, state-controlled Banco do Brasil CEO Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Tuesday.
"There is not pressure to lead the drop in interest rates," Caffarelli said. "That showed to be incorrect in the past." (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.
* Aurora Cannabis announces upsizing of previously announced bought deal private placement of units to $60,007,500