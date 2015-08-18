SAO PAULO Aug 18 As many as 4,992 employees at
state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA joined an
early retirement incentive plan, helping the nation's largest
lender by assets reduce payroll expenses by 883.5 million reais
($254 million) for this year and next.
The number is in line with Banco do Brasil's expectations of
about 5,000 employees, as a source with direct knowledge of the
payroll-reduction plans told Reuters late last month. The
reduction is already factored in the bank's estimates for growth
in sales, administrative and general expenses for this year,
according to a statement released late on Monday.
State banks are joining a growing group of companies and
sectors slashing their payrolls, the latest sign that Brazil is
rapidly slipping into recession. In a reversal of years of
aggressive hiring, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Econômica Federal
are among government banks stepping up voluntary retirement
programs for long-serving staff or closing empty positions.
The early retirement programs are expected to trim the
combined payroll of Banco do Brasil and Caixa by 8,500 people.
State-run Banco do Estado de Rio Grande do Sul SA and
Banco do Brasilia SA are following suit.
After years of heavy spending, the government is now asking
state banks to implement thriftier management practices. About
101,000 people work at Caixa, while Banco do Brasil had about
112,600 employees as of March.
($1 = 3.4799 Brazilian reais)
