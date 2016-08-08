BRIEF-Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
SAO PAULO Aug 8 BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, slightly beat second-quarter profit estimates, with high interest rates and 7 percent growth in insurance premiums.
Brasilia-based BB Seguridade earned 1.1 billion reais ($345 million) in recurring net income last quarter and had a 55.2 percent return on equity, the bank said in a securities filing. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted recurring profit, or that excluding one-time items, of 1.036 billion reais.
The company revised down the expected growth in recurring net income this year to 4 percent to 8 percent, below the former guidance of 8 percent to 12 percent. ($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Exelixis and Takeda enter into exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize and develop novel cancer therapy cabozantinib in Japan
Jan 30 Arconic Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Klaus Kleinfeld "has the unanimous support" of its board, responding to a report of pressure from some of the Alcoa Corp spinoff's biggest shareholders for a leadership change.
* IDEX REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS; Q4 ORDERS UP 10 PERCENT WITH SALES UP 6 PERCENT