* Boeing announces agreement with Iran Aseman Airlines for 30 737 MAXs
SAO PAULO Feb 11 Banco do Brasil is not worried about its exposure to the oil and gas sector, hit by a massive corruption scandal at state-run oil company Petrobras, new chief executive Alexandre Abreu said on Wednesday.
Speaking to investors and journalists, Abreu said the state-run bank does not need to make provisions for an expected deterioration of the Brazilian economy this year.
He added that Banco do Brasil's bad loans rate will likely remain stable in 2015. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERN, April 4 Swiss financial watchdog FINMA has spoken to Credit Suisse about searches last week at the Swiss bank's offices in London, Paris and Amsterdam, FINMA Chief Executive Mark Branson said on Tuesday.