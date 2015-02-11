SAO PAULO Feb 11 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, announced on Wednesday the following operating estimates for this year:

1) Banco do brasil forecasts loan book growth between 7 percent and 11 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent expansion in cerdit last year.

2) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity between 14 percent and 17 percent this year, compared with 15.1 percent in average during 2014.

3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income growth between 9 percent and 13 percent for this year. Last year, the indicator rose 8.8 percent.

4) Banco do Brasil forecasts fee income growth between 7 percent and 10 percent this year, compared with 7.6 percent last year.

5) The bank expects growth in sales, general and administrative expenses between 5 percent and 8 percent this year. In 2014, the so-called non-interest expense line climbed 7.1 percent.

6) Loan-loss provision expenses will stay between the equivalent of 2.7 percent and 3.1 percent of outstanding loans this year, compared with and observed ratio of 2.9 percent in 2014. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)