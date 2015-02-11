BRIEF-Noble Group says Franklin Resources ceases to be a substantial shareholder
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
SAO PAULO Feb 11 Banco do Brasil SA posted on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, largely the result of a surge in interest, fee and insurance income that offset rising expenses at Brazil's largest bank by assets.
Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, totalled 3.020 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in the quarter, the state-controlled lender said in a securities filing. The result topped the average estimate of 2.908 billion reais in a Reuters poll.
Recurring return on equity reached 16.2 percent, well above the 14.6 percebt forecast in the poll.
($1 = 2.833 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Says Franklin Resources Inc. is ceasing to be a substantial shareholder/unitholder
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 Moody's said on Tuesday it will not issue a sovereign credit rating decision on South Africa this Friday, as previously planned, but will do so after a review that could take 30 to 90 days.