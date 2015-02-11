SAO PAULO Feb 11 Banco do Brasil SA posted on Wednesday fourth-quarter profit that beat analyst estimates, largely the result of a surge in interest, fee and insurance income that offset rising expenses at Brazil's largest bank by assets.

Recurring net income, or profit excluding one-time items, totalled 3.020 billion reais ($1.07 billion) in the quarter, the state-controlled lender said in a securities filing. The result topped the average estimate of 2.908 billion reais in a Reuters poll.

Recurring return on equity reached 16.2 percent, well above the 14.6 percebt forecast in the poll.

($1 = 2.833 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)