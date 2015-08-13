BRIEF-BancFirst Corp board elected David Rainbolt as Chairman - SEC Filing
* David Rainbolt will continue serving as CEO of company - SEC Filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n1Wvt2) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Aug 13 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday after management cut loan-loss provisions in the face of a decline in interest income and higher taxes.
Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil, the nation's largest bank by assets, earned net income before one-time items of 3.04 billion reais ($875 million) last quarter, compared with an estimated recurring profit of 2.98 billion reais in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
($1 = 3.4765 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* ADM board of directors nominates Suzan F. Harrison to board