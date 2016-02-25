SAO PAULO Feb 25 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, the nation's largest lender by assets,
posted on Thursday profit that beat estimates as rising interest
and fee income helped offset a surge in loan-loss provisions.
Last quarter, Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil earned 2.648
billion reais ($669 million) in recurring net income, a gauge of
profit excluding one-time items, according to a securities
filing. The number was above an average estimate of 2.509
billion reais in a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
($1 = 3.9555 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)