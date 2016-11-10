BRIEF-Vaalco Energy provides operational update
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
SAO PAULO Nov 10 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed third-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, after a jump in taxes and non-interest expenses more than offset robust interest income trends at the nation's largest bank by assets.
Recurring net income at Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil came in at 2.337 billion reais ($722 million) last quarter, below average consensus estimates of 2.469 billion reais for the period. Return on equity was 9.9 percent, slightly up from the second quarter but below a consensus 12 percent.
($1 = 3.2365 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Vaalco Energy provides operational update and posts new investor presentation to website
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.