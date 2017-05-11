BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
SAO PAULO May 11 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA missed first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, reflecting soaring bad loan write-offs and a surprising decline in interest and fee income.
Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 2.515 billion reais ($794 million) last quarter, below the consensus estimate of 2.928 billion reais.
Return on equity, a measure of profitability, reached 10.4 percent in the period, missing a 12.1 percent estimate but striking a double-digit number for the first quarter in five.
Management will discuss results at an event later on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1663 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Ocean rig udw inc. Announces decision by highland capital management lp not to pursue objections to recognition of cayman proceedings by u.s. Bankruptcy court
DUBAI, June 19 Commercial banks in the Gulf are examining their books and consulting lawyers to determine their strategies if the region's diplomatic crisis eventually forces them to sell off Qatari bonds and loans.