(Adds share performance, comments throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves
SAO PAULO Nov 5 State-run Banco do Brasil SA
on Wednesday cut its estimate for loan book growth
this year, a sign that management is increasingly cautious about
the challenges facing the nation's economy next year.
Brazil's No. 1 bank by assets lowered its forecast for
credit expansion this year to a range of 12 percent to 16
percent. It had previously expected 14 percent to 18 percent.
In the third quarter, Banco do Brasil's loan book grew 2
percent, the slowest pace in a year, and expanded 13.2 percent
on an annual basis, near the low end of the new target. The
grimmer outlook indicates weaker consumer spending, a cooling
labor market and languid confidence may extend into next year.
"There is a clear retraction of the consumer that has
created this overhang," Chief Financial Officer Ivan Monteiro
said at a São Paulo event to discuss earnings.
Shares of the bank, which in recent years expanded rapidly
by grabbing market share from private-sector peers by slashing
borrowing costs, fell 7 percent, their steepest intraday plunge
since Oct. 23.
Also on Wednesday, Banco do Brasil posted the weakest set of
quarterly results among Brazil's top four banks, with profit
missing estimates as an expansion in interest income fell short
of expectations.
Earnings before special items came to 2.885 billion reais
($1.2 billion), below the 3.014 billion reais average estimate
of five analysts in a Reuters poll. Profit slipped 3.9 percent
from the previous three months despite a 32 percent tumble in
income tax payouts as well as lower-than-expected loan-loss
provisions and operating expenses.
Interest income rose less than expected as Chief Executive
Officer Aldemir Bendine put the brakes on disbursements of
consumer and corporate loans, although average borrowing costs
climbed marginally.
The widely watched gauge of recurring return on equity came
in at 16.1 percent, slightly above the poll's 15.9 percent
estimate but below the second quarter's 17.1 percent.
Banco do Brasil's loan book totaled 662.4 billion reais at
the end of September. The tepid growth in the quarter was due to
the soccer World Cup that Brazil hosted in June and July, a
delayed start of this year's harvest and the presidential
campaign, Monteiro said.
In another negative development, loan delinquencies rose for
the first quarter in four, reaching their highest level in
almost two years. Analysts including JPMorgan Securities' Saúl
Martínez warned that state-run banks looked more exposed to a
stagnant labor market that should spark an uptick in defaults
and force them to make additional loan-loss provisions.
Provisions were roughly stable at 4.571 billion reais, well
below the poll's estimate.
The 90-day default ratio edged higher to 2.1 percent of
outstanding loans, compared with 2 percent in the second
quarter.
($1 = 2.4959 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)