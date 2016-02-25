(Recasts to add share performance, details, comments)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Feb 25 Banco do Brasil SA
seesawed on Thursday as management signaled declining
profitability, loan book growth and a jump in loan-loss
provisions this year that investors said fail to incorporate the
country's longest and harshest recession in decades.
In a statement, state-controlled Banco do Brasil said
interest and fee income could grow twice as fast as what
private-sector rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Banco Bradesco SA expect this year. Expenses should
rise within annual inflation, the statement said.
Still, provisions could come in at between 3.7 percent and
4.1 percent of average outstanding loans this year, compared
with 3.6 percent last year. As a result, return on equity, a
measure of profitability, is expected at between 11 percent and
14 percent this year, compared with 13 percent in 2015.
Investors are watching results and guidance from local banks
to gauge how profitability would suffer as Brazil wrestles with
what might be the longest recession since 1901. Banco do
Brasil's less bearish guidance than Itaú's or Bradesco's could
fan concerns that Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu is
understating risks tied to soaring defaults and loan losses.
"This highlights a major vulnerability in times of worsening
backdrops: Banco do Brasil underearns relative to the size of
its balance sheet," said Saúl Martínez, an analyst with JPMorgan
Securities. "Though risk-weighted assets are 16 percent and 37
percent higher than Itaú and Bradesco, respectively, earnings
are 51 percent and 35 percent lower."
Shares fell as much as 2 percent at market open on Thursday,
before gaining 0.2 percent to 13.11 reais in late morning
trading. The stock is down 40 percent over the past 12 months.
At an event to discuss fourth-quarter results, Abreu ruled
out acquisitions or asset sales and looked comfortable with
Banco do Brasil's ability to generate capital organically and
reprice loans.
Recurring net income, or profit before one-time items, beat
estimates as Banco do Brasil's increased ability to raise the
cost of borrowing for new loans credit and charge more for
financial transactions helped offset soaring loan-loss
provisions.
The lender earned 2.648 billion reais ($669 million) last
quarter, down 8.1 percent from the prior three months. The
number beat an estimate of 509 billion reais in a Reuters poll.
The loan default ratio rose at the fastest pace in six
years, hitting 2.4 percent. The amount of renegotiated loans
also rose.
Interest income rose 5.7 percent in the quarter, beating the
poll's estimate of 0.1 percent growth. Provisions, however,
spiked 14 percent from the previous three months to 7.331
billion reais, way above the poll's estimate of 6.528 billion
reais.
($1 = 3.9555 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by
Keith Weir and W Simon)