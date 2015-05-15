SAO PAULO May 15 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, said on Friday that efforts to reclassify some credits in its loan book were not solely related to a pick-up in defaults but to a more conservative approach as the economy loses traction.

Part of the actions included a migration toward lower-yielding, less risky loan segments like mortgage lending, from riskier ones, Bernardo Rothe, the state bank's head of investor relations, said on a conference call to discuss earnings. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)