German drugmaker Stada backs 5.32 bln euro offer from Bain, Cinven
April 10 German drugmaker Stada said it has decided to support an offer from Bain Capital and Cinven for 66 euros per share, valuing the company at about 5.32 billion euros.
SAO PAULO Feb 25 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank, is not interested in the assets of Citigroup Inc in the country, Chief Executive Officer Alexandre Abreu said on Thursday.
Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil has no potential takeover targets in Brazil or overseas, Abreu said at a news conference to discuss fourth-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share