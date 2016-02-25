SAO PAULO Feb 25 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, Brazil's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year: 1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, between 11 percent and 14 percent this year. Last year, recurring ROE, or return on equity based on net income before one-items, was 13 percent. 2) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income growth between 7 percent and 11 percent for this year. Last year, the indicator rose 13.3 percent. 3) Banco do Brasil forecasts loan book growth of 3 percent to 6 percent this year. Growth in the corporate loan book is forecast between 1 percent and 4 percent this year; growth in the consumer loan book between 5 percent and 8 percent; growth in the agribusiness loan book is seen at between 6 percent and 9 percent for the year. 4) Banco do Brasil expects fee income growth between 7 percent and 11 percent this year. 5) Loan-loss provision expenses are expected between the equivalent of 3.7 percent and 4.1 percent of average outstanding loans this year. Last year, provisions rose to the equivalent of 3.6 percent of average loans.