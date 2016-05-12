BRIEF-RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
* RAIT Financial Trust revises alternative minimum tax adjustment percentage of 2016 dividends
SAO PAULO May 12 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, missed first-quarter profit estimates by a large margin on Thursday, reflecting soaring loan-loss provisions after delinquencies jumped across the board.
In a securities filing, the state-controlled lender also noted that estimates for annual recurring profitability and loan-loss provisions metrics were changed to account for the results.
Recurring net income came in at 1.286 billion reais ($373 million) last quarter, missing the average consensus estimate of 2.433 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 3.4464 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Capital Power announces closing of the 284 megawatt contracted thermal portfolio acquisition from Veresen Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: