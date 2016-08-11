SAO PAULO Aug 11 Loan delinquencies and
loan-loss provisions at Banco do Brasil SA should
decline through year-end, executives said on Thursday, as an
expected economic recovery and stricter credit risk assessment
help buffer Brazil's largest bank against a wave of corporate
defaults.
Loans in arrears for 90 days or more should stabilize as a
share of outstanding loans next year, Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said at an event in São Paulo to
discuss second-quarter results.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by W Simon)