SAO PAULO Aug 11 Loan delinquencies and loan-loss provisions at Banco do Brasil SA should decline through year-end, executives said on Thursday, as an expected economic recovery and stricter credit risk assessment help buffer Brazil's largest bank against a wave of corporate defaults.

Loans in arrears for 90 days or more should stabilize as a share of outstanding loans next year, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said at an event in São Paulo to discuss second-quarter results. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by W Simon)