SAO PAULO Nov 10 Banco do Brasil SA, the nation's largest bank by assets, announced on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank forecasts recurring return on equity, a gauge of profitability, between 8 percent and 10 percent, compared with a prior range estimate of 9 percent to 12 percent originally unveiled in February.
2) Banco do Brasil forecasts loan disbursements to contract between 6 percent and 9 percent this year, compared with a prior estimate between a 1 percent expansion and a decline of 2 percent.
3) Banco do Brasil expects net interest income and fee income growth between 11 percent and 15 percent and 7 percent to 11 percent for this year, respectively, unchanged from original guidance.
4) Banco do Brasil expects non-interest expense growth between 4 percent and 6 percent for this year, slower than original guidance of 5 percent to 8 percent growth
5) Twelve-month trailing loan-loss provision expenses are expected to stay between the equivalent of 4 percent and 4.4 percent of average outstanding loans this year, unchanged from the original estimates. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Bankwell Financial Group reports record fourth quarter and annual net income of $3.3 million or $0.43 per share and $12.4 million or $1.62 per share, respectively and declares first quarter dividend
Jan 25 Heinz ketchup maker Kraft Heinz Co and media mogul Oprah Winfrey said on Wednesday they would form a joint venture to develop a new line of food products in the United States.