SAO PAULO Nov 11 Banco do Brasil SA will have
ample room to raise or renegotiate the interest it charges on
new loans throughout next year, in an indication that the
nation's largest bank by assets is putting profitability on the
forefront as economic conditions improve.
In a conference call to discuss third-quarter results,
executives led by Chief Financial Officer Jose Mauricio Coelho
said lending spreads could remain around current levels in 2017
should commercial banks refrain from stepping up competition for
new clients. Loan-loss provisions have already peaked and should
improve gradually, the executives said.
