SAO PAULO Feb 16 State-controlled Banco do
Brasil SA, Brazil's biggest bank by assets, announced
on Thursday the following operating estimates for this year:
1) The bank set a target for recurring net income, or profit
before one-time items, of 9.5 billion to 12.5 billion reais
($3.11 billion to $4.09 billion). That represents an increase of
as much as 66 percent from 7.2 billion last year.
2) Banco do Brasil set a target for growth in interest
income before loan-losses of zero to 4 percent. Last year it
rose 12.2 percent.
3) The bank set a target for loan book growth of 1 to 4
percent. Last year it shrank 8.5 percent.
4) Banco do Brasil set a target for loan-loss provision
expenses net of recoveries of 20.5 billion to 23.5 billion
reais. The indicator ended last year at 27 billion reais.
5) The bank set a goal for fee income growth of 6 to 9
percent. Last year it rose 6.8 percent.
6) Banco do Brasil targets non-interest expense growth of
1.5 to 4.5 percent. Expenses rose 3.5 percent in 2016.
($1 = 3.0565 reais)
