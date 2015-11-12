BRIEF-Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
SAO PAULO Nov 12 State-controlled Banco do Brasil SA will set aside more money to cover defaulted loans if necessary, in order to prevent a further erosion in credit quality and stem soaring defaults, Chief Financial Officer José Mauricio Coelho said on Thursday.
Profit at Banco do Brasil fell to the lowest level in almost two years in the third quarter as a surge in loan-loss provisions further dampened the outlook for the nation's largest lender by assets.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
* Osisko obtains transfer of Windfall certificate of authorization
* CEO Patrick Gelsinger's FY 2016 total compensation was $14.84 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing