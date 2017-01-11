BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil's state-run lender Banco do Brasil is considering offering a loan to the cash-strapped government of the Rio de Janeiro state, in an operation that may include other banks, a Banco do Brasil source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The loan could be given under the condition that the Treasury offers guarantees to Banco do Brasil, the source said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)