BRIEF-Mitsui Fudosan to open a mall under Lalaport brand in Taiwan- Nikkei
* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd to open a mall under its Lalaport brand in Taiwan in 2021- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Jan 11 Brazil's state-run lender Banco do Brasil is considering offering a loan to the cash-strapped government of the Rio de Janeiro state, in an operation that may include other banks, a Banco do Brasil source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The loan could be given under the condition that the Treasury offers guarantees to Banco do Brasil, the source said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd to open a mall under its Lalaport brand in Taiwan in 2021- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UMB Financial Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $42.9 million or $0.87 per diluted share and record full-year 2016 net income of $158.8 million
* Investors Bancorp and the Bank Of Princeton agree to terminate merger agreement