NEW YORK, Aug 4 (IFR) - An upsized US$700m 10-year non-call
five bond from Mexico's Bancomext proved to be a hit on Thursday
as yield-hungry investors piled into the Basel III-compliant
Tier 2 note.
With order books swelling close to US$3.5bn by late morning,
leads upped the size from US$500m and ratcheted in pricing 37bp
before launching at a spread of 300bp over five-year Treasuries.
"There hasn't been a ton of Mexican bank paper, so there is
scarcity value, and it has a government guarantee," said a
syndicate manager away from the deal.
The state-owned entity's subordinated bond certainly meets
the needs of investors looking to spruce up portfolios in a
world of negative yields.
"People need to find yield and they are happy to take on
more complex structures from a high-quality credit rather than
go down the credit-quality spectrum," Jason Trujillo, an analyst
at Invesco, told IFR.
For Bancomext, the deal helps diversify its funding base and
hedges its capital ratio, which has mostly been denominated in
pesos.
That is important for a trade bank whose loan portfolio is
largely US dollar-denominated, especially as the peso has sunk
about 9% against the greenback this year.
Basel III-compliant deals are already rare in Latin America,
and the new offering lacks the write-down and write-off
provisions typically found in such issues.
Those features made little sense as Bancomext enjoys an
explicit sovereign guarantee enshrined in domestic law.
Because of that Fitch rated the deal just once notch below
the bank's BBB+. It would normally push Basel III notes two
notches down due to the more severe loss-absorption features.
While that arguably justified tighter spread levels,
investors said the borrower should pay for the call option in
year five when the fixed-rate coupon starts to float.
"It gives them some optionality and you want to get paid for
that," said Trujillo.
Price discovery was tricky, given the lack of comps, and
market participants were largely looking at senior to
subordinated spread differentials on Latin American bank bonds.
That range has been anywhere between around 60bp and 140bp,
and leads had been looking to the middle of that range.
Peruvian government-owned development bank Cofide's curve is
at the tight end of that range, while large private banks in
Mexico such as BBVA Bancomer are closer to the higher end.
At a final spread of 300bp, the deal comes some 120bp back
of a theoretical senior five-year bond, which would likely price
at around 183bp, Trujillo said.
Bancomext's senior 4.375% 2025s have been trading at a yield
of around 3.6% or at G-spreads of about 219bp.
Joint bookrunners BBVA and Credit Suisse are expected to
price the subordinated preferred capital notes later on
Thursday. Ratings are Ba1/BBB by Moody's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)