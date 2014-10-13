SAO PAULO Oct 13 Banco Pan SA, the
Brazilian lender jointly controlled by Caixa Econômica Federal
and Grupo BTG Pactual SA, approved on Monday a capital increase
of up to 1.5 billion reais ($627 million) and the creation of a
new class of shares that could be repurchased from investors
within five years.
In a securities filing, the São Paulo-based lender, which
specializes in consumer lending, said the plan will help it
expand following a government-sponsored takeover and to slash
funding costs. The new class of shares, which are non voting,
redeemable stock, will be issued at a price of 30.08 reais each,
the filing added.
($1 = 2.3930 Brazilian real)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by David
Gregorio)