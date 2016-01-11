SAO PAULO Jan 11 Banco Pan SA expects feeble loan growth this year as Brazil's worst recession in a quarter century and rising borrowing costs hamper demand for auto and payroll-deductible credit, Chief Executive José Luiz Acar said on Friday.

Conditions that fueled 9.8 percent loan book growth for the mid-sized lender controlled by Grupo BTG Pactual SA in 2015 may not repeat this year, Acar said in an interview.

Banco Pan's earnings come mainly from loans, while its larger rivals have bolstered profitability in recent years by adding fee-based services.

"This year will be a tough one and our result will depend increasingly on how the economy performs," Acar said. "One big problem we have is that rising rates end up putting the brakes on loan book expansion."

Economists expect Brazil's central bank to resume a cycle of interest rate hikes as early as this month, as persistently high inflation threatens to hinder government efforts to revive an economy that has contracted for about six consecutive quarters. The benchmark Selic rate is 14.25 percent, the highest in nine years.

Analysts expect a lengthy recession and rapid deterioration of the nation's labor market to propel a surge in non-performing loans for mid-sized retail lenders. About 60 percent of Banco Pan's loan book is linked to household credit, either in the form of auto loans or payroll credit.

Banco Pan ended September with about 18 billion reais ($4.5 billion) in outstanding credit.

Acar said loan defaults rose less than he expected throughout last year, but declined to provide figures. Loan loss provisions are rising, in line with industry trends in Brazil, he said, without elaborating.

Acar did not say whether BTG Pactual's 51 percent stake in Banco Pan was up for sale. The investment bank has been divesting assets after the Nov. 25 arrest of founder André Esteves triggered asset management client withdrawals and a slump in its shares and bonds.

($1 = 4.0135 Brazilian reais) (Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)