BRIEF-BMO introduces free unlimited Interac e-Transfer transactions for all everyday bank plans
* Bank of Montreal - Will offer free Interac e-Transfer transactions on all everyday bank plans
MILAN, Sept 5 Italian lender Banco Popolare said on Thursday it had sold its 2.1 percent stake in domestic asset manager Azimut through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure reaping a net capital gain of 29.2 million euros ($38.54 million).
"The positive commercial relationship existing between Banco Popolare and Azimut is set to remain unchanged," the bank said in a note. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Bank of Montreal - Will offer free Interac e-Transfer transactions on all everyday bank plans
March 1 CC Land Holdings Ltd, a firm run by Chinese property magnate Cheung Chung-kiu, has agreed to pay 1.15 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to buy London's "Cheesegrater" skyscraper, owners British Land and Oxford Properties said on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait's senior unsecured notes to be issued under the country's upcoming global medium-term note programme an expected rating of 'AA(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), w