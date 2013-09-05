Fitch Rates Kuwait's Upcoming Global Medium-Term Notes 'AA(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Kuwait's senior unsecured notes to be issued under the country's upcoming global medium-term note programme an expected rating of 'AA(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is in line with Kuwait's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), w