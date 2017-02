MILAN Feb 21 Banco Popolare said on Tuesday its hybrid bond buyback would boost 2012 results by 98 million euros and its Core Tier 1 ratio by 24 basis points.

It said that as a result of the buyback, its pro-forma Core Tier 1 -- excluding fourth-quarter results -- would rise to 6.9 percent. Banco Popolare said last week investors had agreed to sell around 1.2 billion euros worth of bonds back to the lender. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)