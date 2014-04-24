MILAN, April 24 Banco Popolare said it
sold all the shares remaining from a recent rights issue in
trades on the Milan stock exchange.
Investors had subscribed to more than 99 percent of the
shares in the bank's 1.5 billion euro ($2.1 billion) rights
issue, which closed on April 17.
The remaining shares were sold in the first two trading
sessions after the subscription period closed, the bank said in
a statement on Thursday.
Banco Popolare was the first of eight Italian banks to tap
the market for funds to boost its capital base ahead of a
Europe-wide asset quality review.
The share issue was fully underwritten by a consortium of
banks headed by Mediobanca and UBS.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Jane Baird)