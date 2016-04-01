MILAN, April 1 Italian cooperative lender Banco
Popolare said on Friday that it could carry out a
planned 1 billion euro cash call in the first half of this year
if market conditions allow it.
The capital increase is aimed at bolstering the bank's
financial strength as it prepares to merge with Banca Popolare
di Milano. The two banks agreed to a tie-up last week.
The board of Banco Popolare called a shareholder meeting on
May 6-7 to approve the cash call, which could include a share
sale or the issuing of a convertible bond.
The bank said in a statement that the move would boost its
Core Tier 1 fully-phased ratio, a key measure of financial
strength, to 14.9 percent.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)