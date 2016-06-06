MILAN, June 6 The rights to buy into a 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) share issue at Italy's fourth-largest bank Banco Popolare fell sharply at open on Monday, the first day of the cash call needed to seal a merger with rival Banca Popolare di Milano.

By 0705 GMT the rights lost 12.3 percent at 0.895 euros. Shares in Banco Popolare lost 2.7 percent to 2.87 euros each, following a 5 percent drop on Friday.

A Milan-based trader said small investors may be selling the rights.

Banco Popolare is selling new shares at 2.14 euros apiece offering nine new ordinary shares for every seven already held. ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)