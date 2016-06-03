BRIEF-Watermark Market Neutral Fund proposes to conduct further on- market share buy-back
* Proposes to conduct further on- market share buy-back of up to 10% of wmk's fully paid ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 3 Shares in Italy's Banco Popolare opened up 2 percent on Friday, the day after the bank priced its planned 1 billion euro ($1.12 billion) rights issue at 2.14 euros each.
The cooperative lender priced the share issue at a 29 percent discount to its theoretical ex-rights price.
It is raising money to help secure the future of its 171 billion euro marriage with peer Banca Popolare di Milano to create Italy's third largest bank. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Bendeich)
DUBAI, Jan 31 Stock markets in Dubai and Qatar, which are the Gulf bourses most exposed to foreign fund flows, may be hit on Tuesday by negative sentiment towards global equities due to the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Announced sale of a retail property in its 28 property portfolio, Round One Amagasaki, for ¥830 million