BRIEF-The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
MILAN Aug 27 Banco Popolare expects a cost of credit of between 90 and 95 basis points in the second half of the year, broadly in line with a level of 92 basis points recorded in the first half, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"Cost of credit is very volatile," Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti said during a conference call.
"We saw loan writedowns below our budget for two months, then they started rising, and now they are falling again, so there is an uncertainty that does not allow me to be completely tranquil."
Saviotti said he was not in a position to say whether the bank would be able to lower its loan loss provisions.
Banco Popolare said in a statement the cost of credit in the first half was lower than a level of 96 basis points seen in the first three months of 2013. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Valentina Za)
* The Geo Group Inc announces pricing of offering of common stock
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.