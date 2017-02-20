(Adds background)
By Alice Gledhill
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Regional Italian lender Banca
Popolare di Vicenza has begun remarketing a senior bond, hoping
a government guarantee will appease investors mindful of its
challenging credit story.
The issuer said on Friday that it was hoping to complete a
partial resale of a €3bn 0.50% 2020 senior unsecured bond,
issued and retained earlier this month, which benefits from a
state guarantee.
It is the first bank to sell such a security in the public
debt market since the guarantee scheme was approved.
Leads Banca IMI and Morgan Stanley started marketing the
expected €1bn deal (BBB+/BBBH, Fitch/DBRS) at initial price
thoughts of 65bp area over the 4.5% February 2020 BTP on Monday
morning.
The guarantee is intended as a tool to help Italy's weakest
lenders access capital markets and counter a drop in retail
deposits as they try to restructure.
The announcement follows a torrid period for Vicenza's
outstanding debt as the fate of the lender, hamstrung by a
capital shortage and on track for a state rescue, hangs in the
balance.
Italy's parliament last Thursday approved a government plan
to create a €20bn fund to support the country’s banks, which are
saddled with some €276bn of bad loans.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Vicenza and Veneto are
expected to be the fund's primary beneficiaries, after recent
capital raises for all three collapsed.
Vicenza's €200m 9.5% 2025 Tier 2, sold at the end of 2015,
dropped to its lowest ever level in recent sessions. It was bid
around a cash price of 27 on Monday, from the mid 50s at the
start of the year, according to Tradeweb prices.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Robert Smith, Helene
Durand)