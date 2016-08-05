MILAN Aug 5 Italy's Banco Popolare said on Friday it posted a 380 million euro loss in the first half entirely due to higher bad loan coverage ratio as requested by the European Central Bank, head of its planned merger with Banca Popolare di Milano.

* Loan writedowns rose to 980 million euros in the first half of the year, from 375 million euros in the same period last year

* At the end of June the coverage ratio of bad loans ('Sofferenze') was at 59.3 percent from 56.3 percent at end-December, while the coverage of all impaired loans was 45.6 percent, up from 43.7 percent compared to end-December

* The bank said it would further increase coverage of impaired loans to bring it in line with the average of Italian peers, adding this would hit the profitability of the group in short-term

* The fully-phased CET1 ratio was at 14.1 percent at end-June

* The liquidity coverage ratio was above 150 percent (Reporting by Francesca Landini)