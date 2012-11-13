MILAN Nov 13 Banco Popolare, Italy's
fourth-largest bank, said on Tuesday its nine-month net loss was
54 million euros after its so-called fair value option (or
issues related to debt revaluation).
Not including a loss due to the fair value option of 220
million euros, its net consolidated profit was 166 million
euros.
The lender said its Core Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of
financial strength, stood at 9.8 percent at end-September,
including the extraordinary capital buffer required by the
European Banking Authority.
The bank said it posted a 116.3 million loss from associate
Agos Ducato.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark)