MILAN, March 30 Italy's Banco Popolare
has re-appointed its top management for another three years
ahead of a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) rights share issue that
starts on Monday.
Verona-based Banco Popolare said shareholders had confirmed
Chief Executive Pier Francesco Saviotti and Chairman Carlo
Fratta Pasini through to 2016 at a meeting on Saturday.
The bank incurred a 600 million-euro net loss last year
after writing down 1.7 billion euros on doubtful loans in an
effort to clean up its balance sheet in preparation for the
financial health tests which are due to be conducted on euro
zone banks before the European Central Bank takes over as their
regulator at the end of the year.
Eight Italian banks are planning to raise fresh capital
totalling around 8 billion euros to strengthen their balance
sheets, with Banco Popolare's share sale the first to go to
market.
The bank is offering investors 17 new shares at 9 euros
apiece for every 18 ordinary shares owned.
Following the announcement of the terms, shares in Banco
Popolare rose 7 percent on Friday to 18 euros each.
A consortium of banks led by Mediobanca and UBS
is guaranteeing the rights issue.
Citing sources in the consortium, Il Messaggero newspaper
said on Sunday international investors had offered to buy 300
million euros worth of the new shares.
Thanks to cheaper valuations than rivals, Italian banks have
attracted interest from foreign investors betting on a budding
recovery in the euro zone countries that were worst hit by the
sovereign crisis.
U.S. fund manager BlackRock has become a leading
investor in recent weeks in Italy's top three banks, UniCredit
, Intesa Sanpaolo and Banca Monte dei Paschi
di Siena.
Financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore also on Sunday said Banco
Popolare's retail clients were expected to cover around 35
percent of the rights issue, with small investors in general
accounting for about half of the total.
($1=0.7271 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Greg Mahlich)