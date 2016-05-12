BRIEF-Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 pct passive stake in Bioverativ Inc
* Healthcor Management reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in bioverativ inc as of April 4 Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2ocN2ip) Further company coverage:
MILAN May 12 The share swap ratio set for a planned merger between Italian banks Banca Popolare di Milano and Banco Popolare will not change, the chief executive of Popolare Milano, Giuseppe Castagna, told a newspaper on Thursday.
Shares in Banco Popolare fell 9 percent on Wednesday, while Banca Popolare di Milano closed down 6.4 percent on weaker-than-expected results for the banks.
"Not at all," Castagna told Il Sole 24 Ore daily when asked if recent market volatility would have an impact on the share swap ratio agreed in March. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 13 American International Group Inc's board of directors declined to award Chief Executive Officer Peter Hancock a cash bonus for his work last year, after the company's dismal financial performance roiled shareholders, according to a proxy filing on Thursday.