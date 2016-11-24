Banco Popular at pains to protect AT1 coupons
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
MADRID Nov 24 Spain's Banco Popular said late on Wednesday that Chairman Angel Ron had the support of the board to carry out a plan designed to put the struggling bank on a better financial footing after media reports that he could leave.
"The board has reinforced its support for the chairman," Popular said in a statement. "The board remains united to push forward with the business plan that has been announced to the market."
Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday that members of the board were considering candidates to replace Ron, chairman since 2006, after several shareholders grouped together to demand his exit.
In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.64 billion) capital hike to clean up its toxic property asset portfolio and announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.
Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, posted third-quarter profit of just 416,000 euros.
($1 = 0.9487 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)
LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Spain's Banco Popular is being forced dip into reserves to ensure it can pay coupons on its Additional Tier 1 bonds in 2017 as the threat of significant losses looms large.
NEW YORK, Jan 25 JPMorgan Chase & Co and Intuit Inc said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to allow the bank's customers to quickly put account information into Mint, TurboTax Online and QuickBooks Online financial management applications without turning over user names and bank passwords.
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.