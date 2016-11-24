MADRID Nov 24 Spain's Banco Popular said late on Wednesday that Chairman Angel Ron had the support of the board to carry out a plan designed to put the struggling bank on a better financial footing after media reports that he could leave.

"The board has reinforced its support for the chairman," Popular said in a statement. "The board remains united to push forward with the business plan that has been announced to the market."

Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday that members of the board were considering candidates to replace Ron, chairman since 2006, after several shareholders grouped together to demand his exit.

In June, Popular finalised a 2.5-billion-euro ($2.64 billion) capital hike to clean up its toxic property asset portfolio and announced provisions of 4.7 billion euros, which it said could lead to overall losses of 2 billion euros in 2016.

Popular, Spain's sixth biggest bank, posted third-quarter profit of just 416,000 euros.

