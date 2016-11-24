* Popular raised money in June to clean up balance sheet
By Jesús Aguado and Angus Berwick
MADRID, Nov 24 Spain's Banco Popular
has given its backing to Chairman Angel Ron and his plan to
separate off the bank's problem property assets even though Ron
is under pressure from shareholders who are unhappy with the
scheme.
Ron has led Popular, the Spanish bank with the biggest
exposure to the country' troubled real estate sector, through a
difficult period in which it almost posted losses in the last
two quarters. Since he took over as chairman in 2006, Popular's
shares have fallen more than 95 percent.
In June, Popular raised 2.5 billion euros ($2.64 billion)
via a share issue to clean up its property asset portfolio and
announced provisions which it said could lead to overall losses
of 2 billion euros in 2016.
Ron now wants to spin off the property assets into a
separate division to reduce the troubled property portfolio by 6
billion euros by 2018.
But Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Wednesday that
board members were looking at candidates to replace Ron after
several shareholders said they were unhappy with the bank's real
estate plan and wanted the chairman to go.
Bankers and analysts said Popular's plan to hive off the
property assets might not go far enough, given the around 30
billion euros of toxic assets it accumulated following the
bursting of Spain's real estate bubble in 2007.
Pedro Cubrillo, a fund manager at Spanish asset manager MG
Valores, said lack of detail about how the property unit would
be structured and financed was creating uncertainty that was
hitting Popular's shares.
"The speculation and rumours about divisions on the board
are not helping either," Cubrillo said, adding that his firm
owned a small number of Popular shares.
Popular's board said late on Wednesday it had "reinforced"
its backing of Ron. "The board remains united to push forward
with the business plan that has been announced to the market,"
Popular said in a statement.
CRITICISM GROWS
Two banking sources said the shareholders opposing the plan
were being led by Mexican billionaire Antonio del Valle who
heads a group of Mexican shareholders that own 4.25 percent of
Popular. Expansion reported that other significant shareholders
had joined del Valle in opposing Ron.
The banking sources said the relationship between del Valle
and Ron had deteriorated since the capital raising due to the
slump in Popular's shares, the worst performers on the European
STOXX 600 banking index over the last three months.
"Popular's strategy and leadership is being questioned and
critical voices are multiplying on the board because there are
more and more doubts that the real estate unit plan goes ahead,"
one of the banking sources close to the situation said.
Del Valle, who is represented on the board by his cousin
Jaime Ruiz Sacristan, is in favour of merging Popular with a
competitor, the other banking source said.
Reuters has not been able to contact del Valle for comment.
Larger rivals have looked at Popular in the past, such as
Banco Sabadell and Caixabank which have held
informal talks with Popular in recent years. But Ron has
consistently said Popular should remain independent.
Analysts at N+1 Equities in October said that Popular's
non-performing assets rose between the second and third quarter
and they said the bank might need to set aside up to 6.7 billion
euros more to reach a safe coverage ratio on bad loans.
Popular has already announced provisions of 4.7 billion
euros.
Popular's shares were the biggest fallers on Spain's
blue-chip Ibex index on Thursday, down 2.75 percent by
1545 GMT.
($1 = 0.9487 euros)
