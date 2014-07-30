MADRID, July 30 Banco Popular expects to end 2014 with a net profit of 325 million euros ($435.5 million), flat from 2013, Chief Executive Francisco Gomez said on Wednesday.

Popular posted a 25 percent fall in net profit for the first half of this year. ($1 = 0.7463 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)