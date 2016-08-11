MADRID Aug 11 Spain's Banco Popular is considering putting its U.S. unit TotalBank up for sale, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Thursday, as the lender looks to cut costs and clean up a balance sheet weighed down by soured property loans.

Popular bought Miami-based Totalbank in 2007 for 218 million euros ($243 million). It has more than $2.7 billion euros in assets and 19 branches, and is one of Popular's main overseas operations.

The Spanish lender could hire Deutsche Bank to handle the sale if it went ahead, Cinco Dias reported, without saying where it got the information.

A source at Popular said there was no existing mandate to sell the U.S business.

The bank declined to comment.

Popular fired its chief executive in July and announced a cost-cutting plan, a month after raising 2.5 billion euros in a share issue.

It is making a major push to sell off real estate assets, including repossessed homes, which are clogging up its balance sheet and eating into earnings.

Eight years after Spain's property market boom collapsed Popular is still the lender with the biggest exposure to problem loans among the country's publicly listed banks.

It came out with the worst results among Spanish lenders in the latest European Union stress tests of the financial sector.

Several reports in recent weeks have suggested Popular could cut up to 3,000 jobs, or around 20 percent of its workforce.

Cinco Dias said on Thursday that Popular would announce layoffs affecting between 2,000 and 2,500 people in September, when new CEO Pedro Larena, formerly the head of international retail banking at Deutsche Bank, will come on board.

