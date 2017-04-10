BRIEF-BB&T increases prime lending rate to 4.25 pct from 4.00 pct
* bb&t corp says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 10 Banco Popular chairman Emilio Saracho said on Monday the struggling bank was considering a capital increase and did not rule out a merger.
The bank is considered Spain's weakest due to its exposure to toxic real estate assets, and reported a record 3.5 billion euro ($3.70 billion) loss last year.
"We need high confidence to carry out a new capital increase, so we must create that through transparency," Saracho told shareholders in Madrid.
Saracho, who took over the chairmanship in December, said the bank would continue to work on selling real estate assets and was considering selling off other non-strategic holdings.
Banco Popular shares are the worst performers on the European STOXX banking index over the past year, falling almost 60 percent against a 30 percent rise in the index. They were trading down 2.8 percent at 1022 GMT.
($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Angus Berwick)
June 14 Avon Products Inc Chief Executive Sheri McCoy is expected to step down, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Entered into an agreement to acquire a capesize bulk carrier built in 2010 at STX in Korea at price of $28.85 million