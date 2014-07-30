Smart condo conundrum: Talk to appliances, or text them?
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
MADRID, July 30 Spain's Banco Popular on Wednesday posted a 25 percent drop in first half net profit, beating forecasts even though it hiked provisions against soured assets as lending revenue fell slightly less than expected from a year ago.
Popular, Spain's sixth-biggest bank by market value, said profit was 128.5 million euros ($172 million) in the January-June period, above of 124 million euros expected by analysts polled by Reuters.
The bank said net interest income, or earnings on loans minus deposit costs, was 1.13 billion euros in the first half of the year, down nearly 9 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* 24.5 mln voice-first devices to ship this yr, vs 6.5 mln in 2016
* Beijing new power, a unit, first entered into agreements with lifeng no.1, lifeng no.2, transferees a, transferees b, transferees c and transferees d
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman