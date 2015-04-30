BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Banco Popular
* Says Q1 net interest income 562 mln euros vs 570 mln euros forecast in Reuters poll
* Says Q1 net profit 91 mln euros vs 75 mln euros forecast in Reuters poll
* Says bad loan ratio 13.32 pct at end-March vs 13.78 pct at end-Dec
* Says fully loaded Basel III core capital ratio 10.54 pct at end-March vs 10.38 pct at end-Dec
* Says ROE profitability ratio 2.86 pct at end-March vs 2.62 pct at end-Dec Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
