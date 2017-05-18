MADRID May 18 Spain's economy minister said on
Thursday the Spanish government did not foresee any injection of
public funds into troubled lender Banco Popular.
Popular's capital levels were still above regulatory
requirements, Luis de Guindos said at an event in Madrid, citing
feedback from the Bank of Spain.
Several Spanish banks this week have shown interest in a
potential merger with Popular, as its new management considers
options for how to cope with billions of euros in toxic assets.
